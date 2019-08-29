Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1205 Skylark Drive

1/3
SD_1205S_kylark-Front-Exterior.jpg  ()
2/3
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0034.JPG  ()
3/3
SD_1205_Skylark-Interior.jpg  ()
Aug. 29, 2019
9:41 AM
OPEN SUN September 1st 1-4

4+ BED | 6+ BATH | 6,064 SF | 1/3 ACRE
VIEW SUNDAY OR BY PRIVATE SHOWING

• Captivating City, Bay, and Ocean Views Spanning from Downtown to the Coronado Islands
• Spacious floorplan perfect for friends & family
• Subtle details & refined finishes throughout
• Privacy amongst lush landscaping

• Vanishing Edge Pool & Spa
• Wine Storage, Multiple Garages
• Roof Deck offers stunning vantage point

Priced at $4,495,000

Lynn & Justin Salbato, Realtors®
619.630.7323

lynn.salbato@pacificsir.com
DRE #01969550 | #01319366
Pacific Sotheby’s

Real Estate House of the Week
