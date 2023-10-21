High school football: All La Jolla teams win to go into regular season’s final week on high note

It was good news all around for La Jolla’s three varsity high school football teams Oct. 20 as La Jolla High, La Jolla Country Day and The Bishop’s School all posted victories.

Now it’s on to the final game of the regular season next week.

Bishop’s 57, Francis Parker 22

Another week, another rout for the Knights as they won their sixth consecutive game overall and fifth straight by at least 27 points.

The victory over the Lancers put the Knights at 5-0 in Coastal League play and set up a showdown for the league title at Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (also 5-0 in Coastal; 5-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Against Francis Parker, Bishop’s quarterback Cash Herrera completed 22 of 25 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

Ian Browne caught 11 passes for 169 yards and four TDs for the Knights, who are 6-3 overall.

La Jolla High 45, Patrick Henry 14

The Vikings won their fifth straight game to improve to 7-2 overall on the season.

La Jolla has already clinched the Eastern League title and will try to finish undefeated in league play when it takes on Christian of El Cajon (4-5 overall) on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

La Jolla Country Day 22, Classical Academy 7

The Torreys snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-3 on the season with the victory over the Caimans in Escondido.

Country Day next has a home game vs. Francis Parker (2-7) at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. ◆

