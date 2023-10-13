Bay Area woman swims fastest solo time in La Jolla 10-Mile Relay

Shannon Wolford emerges from the water after the La Jolla 10-Mile Relay, not yet knowing she had the fastest time for a solo swimmer.

The La Jolla 10-Mile Relay swim is an event that many enjoy and appreciate — from the teams that come together to the spectators on shore to the beneficiaries of the proceeds. But this year’s event was particularly special for one woman.

The race is a charity event in which teams of up to five members swim a total of 10 miles in a relay over a 1-mile ocean course off La Jolla Shores. This years’ contest Sept. 24 featured 688 swimmers in all. Among them were competitors from 17 states and British Columbia making up 139 teams and 23 solo swimmers, according to organizer John Heffner.

One of the solo participants was Shannon Wolford of San Anselmo (just north of San Francisco), who not only completed her first swim of that length but recorded the fastest time by a single swimmer — 3 hours, 33 minutes, 56 seconds.

“I didn’t go into this planning to win, not even close. I just wanted to finish and feel good and strong about it.” — Shannon Wolford

Wolford, a competitive swimmer growing up, started open-water swimming when her children were young.

She said she chose the La Jolla 10-Mile Relay “because we have an uncle that lives here and the water temperature is a little warmer than what I’m used to. Plus, I love La Jolla Cove. The water there is magical.”

For months leading to the race, Wolford trained with friends Catheryne DiPriete and Karen Brisson, who swam long open-water races before. They practiced in pools, lagoons and bays, targeting a certain number of yards to swim each day, plus two long swims on weekends.

Shannon Wolford (center) celebrates with Catheryne DiPriete and Karen Brisson after the La Jolla 10-Mile Relay. (Provided by Shannon Wolford )

A few weeks before the La Jolla race, Wolford did a 10K (6.2-mile) swim to prepare. And she’s glad she did.

“I went out too hard and too fast and didn’t fuel properly, so I had a headache and cramping. So that was a great training swim,” Wolford said. “For the La Jolla swim, we came out every mile because we did 10 one-mile loops, so I would fuel up along the way. I was well-hydrated and energized.”

Wolford said she started at a “comfortable” pace and then increased her speed as the miles progressed. Because many of the other participants were swimming in teams, it was enjoyable to see — and pass — different swimmers along the way, she said.

“I never got bored,” she said.

When she emerged from the water after nine miles, her support team on shore let her know she had only one more mile to go.

“I was giddy,” Wolford said. “My adrenaline was pumping.”

That adrenaline spiked again when she learned she had the fastest time of all the solo swimmers.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “I didn’t go into this planning to win, not even close. I just wanted to finish and feel good and strong about it.”

Wolford’s energy contributed to the overall atmosphere of the event, Heffner said. “It’s a big community event where people are there for hours and hours to support their team and their friends. There are people that travel in teams, so there is an atmosphere of people enjoying being around each other, the spirit of competition and eagerness for team members to get their turn in the water.”

The event was previously held out of La Jolla Cove but was moved recently to La Jolla Shores. Because it continues to sell out and there is more space at The Shores, Heffner said he expects to continue to hold the event there. Next year’s swim will be Sunday, Sept. 29.

Proceeds go to the American Diabetes Association and the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego. Final numbers from this year’s race are still being tabulated, but the expectation is it will raise around $36,000.

Learn more at lj10milerelay.com. ◆