High school football roundup: La Jolla High and Bishop’s both rack up 48 points in victories

Week 7 of the football season was a good one for La Jolla High School and The Bishop’s School as they stayed hot with big wins.

La Jolla 48, Point Loma 29

The Vikings trailed 21-7 in the third quarter before going on a scoring spree and pulling away for an Eastern League win at Point Loma High School on Oct. 6.

Quarterback Jackson Diehl passed for 325 yards and accounted for six touchdowns. His brother, Carson, caught six passes for 121 yards and scored four TDs.

Kai Fukuda scored on 78-yard pass play in La Jolla’s 27-point fourth quarter, and the Vikings’ defense had five takeaways.

La Jolla (5-2) will seek to extend its three-game winning streak as it takes on Morse of San Diego (4-3) at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Bishop’s 48, Escondido Charter 21

The Knights continued rolling with their fourth consecutive victory in beating the White Tigers at La Jolla High School on Oct. 6.

Bishop’s is now 3-0 in Coastal League play.

Next up for the Knights (4-3) is a match-up against Army-Navy (5-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at La Jolla High.

La Jolla Country Day

The Torreys (5-2) had a bye and will next play at home against Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (4-4) at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

