La Jolla Youth Baseball welcomes new president after longtime volunteer Scott Blumenthal terms out

La Jolla Youth Baseball coach Rob Robinson (back row, second from right) is the organization’s new president. He has coached a series of teams in the last few years, including this one from 2022.

La Jolla Youth Baseball has come a long way in the last three years — jumping from 380 to 580 players, hosting the inaugural Friendship Games with Japan, improving its home field of Cliffridge Park and adding more tournaments to its offerings.

And while any number of factors may account for the boost, one of them is likely outgoing LJYB president Scott Blumenthal.

A longtime volunteer with the organization, Blumenthal has been president for the last three years, and just termed out. His successor is parent volunteer Rob Robinson.

“It was a great experience,” Blumenthal said of his presidency. “I’m thrilled with all that we’ve accomplished, mostly of the growth of the league. These experiences we are now offering are a big deal for our [LJYB] families.”

Among the accomplishments the program has reached under his leadership, Blumenthal said he is proud of establishing the fall ball program, which now has 10 teams and over 100 athletes playing in the autumn months to develop fundamental skills; creating the Beach & Bay tourney, so players can interact with other local teams; adding clinics for players to improve their skills; engaging in more community service projects; and making aesthetic and safety-related improvements to Cliffridge Park such as new netting and field enhancements.

Blumenthal said as president, “You feel responsible for everyone’s experience. We have a great board and thriving membership, but I felt like a school principal where if anyone had a problem they could see me. I took pride in solving a lot of those problems.”

Former La Jolla Youth Baseball president Scott Blumenthal speaks at the 2023 “Decade on the Diamond” ceremony. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

LJYB also hosted the first of its Friendship Games earlier this year, an exchange program that will bring young Japanese baseball players to La Jolla this year and send LJYB players to Japan next year. The alternating trips will go on for the foreseeable future. The festivities began Aug. 11 when the Japanese players arrived at La Jolla’s Cliffridge Park to fanfare and flag waving for both countries. In the week that followed, the young guests toured San Diego, played baseball at Cliffridge Park, and attended a Major League Baseball game while being housed by local families.

As for the growth of the program, Blumenthal credits revived enthusiasm for the game and opportunities to be outside following the lockdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent successes of the San Diego Padres baseball team. “I think we were able to capitalize on those things,” he said.

While he said he enjoyed his time as president, he admits, “it’s a tiresome gig for sure” and that he is happy to pass the baton to Robinson.

“We’ve done a lot and done more than scratch the surface, but there is a lot more to do and more levels to climb. Rob is going to be tremendous and is the right guy … to continue to propel the league into the future,” Blumenthal said.

Robinson is one of the coaches that led the Shetland team to an undefeated season in 2021, further than any other team in the La Jolla league’s history, before its run ended in the West Zone World Series semifinals.

He said for him, maintaining the pace that has been set and welcoming new families into the program is personal.

“The league means a lot to me and my family, and I’d like to see the young and other new families coming into the league be welcomed as warmly as we were, and given the same opportunities we were given,” he said. “I think the new board and I really just want to keep moving forward with all that Scott accomplished.”

Among the goals he has for the next few years, Robinson said, include improving health and fitness offerings for its athletes, and finding more playing space.

“Baseball [high-intensity interval training] workouts, speed training, and arm care conditioning clinics are already on the schedule at The Cliff,” he said. “Our ballplayers are young athletes, not just baseball players. Arm care is one category we are doing increased [research and development] in. As a league, we want to help provide an environment where appropriate pitching usage and proper throwing mechanics remain a priority.”

He added that with nearly 600 players, field space is at a premium. “We don’t want to turn kids away, but we might have to if we don’t find additional field space in the near future,” he said. “A couple divisions sold out last year.”

Registration for spring 2024 opens Nov. 1. La Jolla Youth Baseball fields teams in the Shetland (6 and younger), Pinto (7 and younger), Mustang (9 and under and 10 and under), Bronco (12 and under) and Pony (14 and under) divisions. Learn more: ljyb.org. ◆