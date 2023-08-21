Photo gallery: La Jolla High and Bishop’s start football season with ‘Battle for Pearl Street’

La Jolla’s Nick Sebro is taken down by the Bishop’s defense. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl is chased down the field by Bishop’s Dane Larson on his way to a touchdown. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla High and Bishop’s get in a pileup during their game Aug. 18. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla High School cheerleaders perform during halftime of the “Battle for Pearl Street” against The Bishop’s School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A Bishop’s School student runs the Knights flag in front of the Bishop’s cheering section at the La Jolla High field. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Bishop’s offense (in white) gets ready to run a play against La Jolla High. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Bishop’s School’s Jacob Popplewell (8) draws the La Jolla High School defense as he runs with the ball. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla High quarterback Jackson Diehl runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla and Bishop’s tangle in their season opener. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Bishop’s School Knights (in white) square off against the La Jolla High School Vikings in the football season opener Aug. 18. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The 2023 “Battle for Pearl Street” went to La Jolla High School in a 41-19 defeat of local rival The Bishop’s School on Aug. 18. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Big plays were the order of the night as the La Jolla High School Vikings sailed to a 41-19 victory over The Bishop’s School Knights in the local rivalry game “Battle for Pearl Street” on Aug. 18 — the 2023 football season opener for both teams.

The Vikings opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Jackson Diehl passed to brother Carson Diehl for a 56-yard touchdown to put La Jolla up 7-0.

A fake pass by Jackson Diehl opened a gap that enabled him to run the ball into the end zone himself to end the first quarter 14-0 Vikings.

In the second quarter, a 48-yard touchdown reception by Aidan McGill increased the score to 20-0 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

Just before the close of the first half, Kai Fukuda scored on a 47-yard pass play to make it 27-0. Fakuda had four receptions for 100 yards in the game.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Seconds into the third quarter, Bishop’s Ian Browne broke away from the Vikings defense after a pass from quarterback Cash Herrera and scored an 80-yard touchdown to put the Knights on the board, 27-7. Browne had six receptions for 142 yards overall.

Browne then intercepted a pass on La Jolla’s next possession, but the Knights were unable to score from it.

Jackson Diehl ran for a 57-yard touchdown to boost the Vikings’ lead to 34-7.

Two Bishop’s TDs and unsuccessful extra-point attempts brought the Knights to within 34-19.

But Diehl raced 54 yards to another touchdown to account for the 41-19 final.

Diehl finished with 12 completions in 21 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 174 yards and three TDs. ◆