Photo gallery: La Jolla High and Bishop’s start football season with ‘Battle for Pearl Street’
See scenes from the action in La Jolla’s 41-19 victory.
Big plays were the order of the night as the La Jolla High School Vikings sailed to a 41-19 victory over The Bishop’s School Knights in the local rivalry game “Battle for Pearl Street” on Aug. 18 — the 2023 football season opener for both teams.
The Vikings opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Jackson Diehl passed to brother Carson Diehl for a 56-yard touchdown to put La Jolla up 7-0.
The 2023 high school football season kicked off Aug. 18 for La Jolla’s three teams, including the traditional “Battle for Pearl Street” between La Jolla High and local rival The Bishop’s School.
A fake pass by Jackson Diehl opened a gap that enabled him to run the ball into the end zone himself to end the first quarter 14-0 Vikings.
In the second quarter, a 48-yard touchdown reception by Aidan McGill increased the score to 20-0 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.
Just before the close of the first half, Kai Fukuda scored on a 47-yard pass play to make it 27-0. Fakuda had four receptions for 100 yards in the game.
Seconds into the third quarter, Bishop’s Ian Browne broke away from the Vikings defense after a pass from quarterback Cash Herrera and scored an 80-yard touchdown to put the Knights on the board, 27-7. Browne had six receptions for 142 yards overall.
Browne then intercepted a pass on La Jolla’s next possession, but the Knights were unable to score from it.
Jackson Diehl ran for a 57-yard touchdown to boost the Vikings’ lead to 34-7.
Two Bishop’s TDs and unsuccessful extra-point attempts brought the Knights to within 34-19.
But Diehl raced 54 yards to another touchdown to account for the 41-19 final.
Diehl finished with 12 completions in 21 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 174 yards and three TDs. ◆
