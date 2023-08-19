High school football: La Jolla beats Bishop’s in ‘Battle for Pearl Street’; Chula Vista bests Country Day

The 2023 high school football season kicked off Aug. 18 for La Jolla’s three teams, including the traditional “Battle for Pearl Street” between La Jolla High and local rival The Bishop’s School.

Meanwhile, La Jolla Country Day School opened at Chula Vista.

Here’s what happened:

La Jolla High 41, Bishop’s 19

The La Jolla Vikings avenged last season’s 28-7 Bishop’s victory by posting a 41-19 win at home.

Look for photos and more details about the game on Monday, Aug. 21, at lajollalight.com.

Next up for the Vikings is a home game vs. Scripps Ranch at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Next for the Bishop’s Knights is their home opener against Christian of El Cajon at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at La Jolla High School.

Chula Vista 48, La Jolla Country Day 26

La Jolla Country Day got off to a quick start in the first quarter at Chula Vista, but the early momentum didn’t last and the Torreys dropped a 48-26 decision.

Chula Vista running back Paul Alvarez, playing two weeks after losing his mother, Vanessa, to an unexpected medical emergency, rushed for a game-high 118 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Country Day grabbed the early lead when quarterback Jack Levin hit Jordan Hochberg for a 13-yard TD to cap a 50-yard, nine-play opening drive for a 6-0 lead with 8:51 left in the first quarter.

But Chula Vista then raced to a 28-6 halftime lead. The Spartans increased their lead to 35-6 when Ahman Mitchell returned the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a TD.

The Torreys were able to cut the deficit to 35-20 in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Davin Doak and a 29-yard TD pass from Levin to Quentin Cesaire.

But the Spartans pulled away again on an Alvarez TD run and Joshua Gogue-Rios’ interception return for a score.

The next game for the Torreys is their home opener vs. Crawford of San Diego at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. ◆