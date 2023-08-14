A pitch for goodwill: Friendship Games between Japan and La Jolla begin with weekend of baseball
The international Friendship Games between La Jolla Youth Baseball and teams from Japan started over the weekend, with 56 visiting Japanese players 13 and younger playing a series of exhibition games against local players.
This week, the young guests will tour San Diego, attend a Major League Baseball game and more while being housed by local families.
The festivities began Aug. 11 when the Japanese players arrived at La Jolla’s Cliffridge Park to fanfare and flag waving for both countries.
The exchange program will bring young Japanese baseball players to La Jolla this year and send LJYB players to Japan next year to begin an ongoing relationship.
La Jolla Youth Baseball fields teams in the Shetland (6 and younger), Pinto (7 and younger), Mustang (9 and under and 10 and under), Bronco (12 and under) and Pony (14 and under) divisions.
“This is one of the highest honors that Pony Baseball International bestows upon a league,” LJYB President Scott Blumenthal said in May after La Jolla Youth Baseball was awarded the partnership. “This is beyond thrilling.” ◆
