A pitch for goodwill: Friendship Games between Japan and La Jolla begin with weekend of baseball

Japan’s Haruki Tanako (left) and Haruki Dan celebrate an out during the Friendship Games against La Jolla Youth Baseball. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Charlie Smith prepares to swing for La Jolla Youth Baseball during the Friendship Games. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Haruki Tanako of Japan rounds third base during the Friendship Games at Cliffridge Park in La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla Youth Baseball pitcher Brody Circuit takes the mound to face players from Japan during the Friendship Games. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

In honor of the Friendship Games, La Jolla’s Cliffridge Park was adorned with Japanese flags over the weekend. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Sporting flags from both countries, La Jolla Youth Baseball players and supporters greet players from Japan at Cliffridge Park in La Jolla. (Karen Deicas DePodesta)

Players and supporters of La Jolla Youth Baseball greet their Japanese counterparts as they arrive at Cliffridge Park in La Jolla. (Karen Deicas DePodesta)

La Jolla Youth Baseball players and supporters wait to greet players from Japan visiting for the Friendship Games. (Karen Deicas DePodesta)

La Jolla Youth Baseball player Nicholas Hedgecock (left) gives a congratulatory fist bump to Japan’s Kanshiro Kunisada for making it to second base during a Friendship Games match-up. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The international Friendship Games between La Jolla Youth Baseball and teams from Japan started over the weekend, with 56 visiting Japanese players 13 and younger playing a series of exhibition games against local players.

This week, the young guests will tour San Diego, attend a Major League Baseball game and more while being housed by local families.

The festivities began Aug. 11 when the Japanese players arrived at La Jolla’s Cliffridge Park to fanfare and flag waving for both countries.

Sports La Jolla Youth Baseball is awarded Friendship Games partnership with Japan The exchange program will bring young Japanese baseball players to La Jolla this year and send LJYB players to Japan next year to begin an ongoing relationship.

La Jolla Youth Baseball fields teams in the Shetland (6 and younger), Pinto (7 and younger), Mustang (9 and under and 10 and under), Bronco (12 and under) and Pony (14 and under) divisions.

Under the Friendship Games partnership, the Japanese players visited La Jolla this year and LJYB players will go to Japan next year. The alternating trips will go on for the foreseeable future.

“This is one of the highest honors that Pony Baseball International bestows upon a league,” LJYB President Scott Blumenthal said in May after La Jolla Youth Baseball was awarded the partnership. “This is beyond thrilling.” ◆