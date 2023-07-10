Sneaks Summer Classic basketball tournament courts community in La Jolla

Players compete in a semifinal game during the Sneaks Summer Classic. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Spectators including tournament co-founder Tyson Youngs (in yellow shirt) cheer on the teams. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Giuseppe Scognamigli, owner of La Jolla’s Il Giardino di Lilli, prepares a coffee and pastry booth at the Sneaks tournament. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Team Let It Fly prepares to take the court. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Yoshi Rothman, Ryan Rosen and Ethan Louis Lew of the Friendly Futures art and architecture studio show off their community mural. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Teams played from 9 a.m. through the last game at 5 p.m. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The tournament used both Recreation Center courts, surrounded by food, merchandise and entertainment vendors. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The members of winning team Shen Again stand with Sneaks Summer Classic co-founder Sawsun Khodopanah (in orange) and Pablo Fernandez (right). (Elisabeth Frausto)

Play heats up during elimination rounds leading to the final of the Sneaks Summer Classic on July 8 in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The fifth annual Sneaks Summer Classic played out in La Jolla to music, applause and the sounds of nets, rims and rebounds July 8.

The all-day basketball tournament at the Recreation Center featured 16 5-on-5 teams playing pool and elimination rounds. Team Shen Again took the Sneaks trophy.

Courtside, local food vendors Il Giardino di Lilli, Cabetos and Birreria Don Alvaro provided refreshments while DJs played music, local artists offered community art projects and Sneaks sold tournament merchandise.

“This is a fantastic basketball community event,” said Ryan Rosen, a partner at the Friendly Futures art and architecture studio, which provided a community mural space.

“It was our biggest, best event yet,” said Sawsun Khodopanah, who co-founded the tournament in 2018 with fellow 2013 La Jolla High School alumnus Tyson Youngs. “The entire community came out in a greater way than has ever been before.”

“We were successful in putting together a great, unique offering for our community — a full-scale event for not only the basketball players but for the entire community to enjoy,” Khodopanah said.

Advising partner Pablo Fernandez said next year’s tournament “promises to be an even bigger, more exciting and family-fun-filled experience” and urged people to visit sneakssummerclassic.com for more information. ◆