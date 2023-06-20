High school sports: La Jolla athletes take to track and diamond for major events and win All-CIF honors

Athletes from La Jolla’s high schools competed in the past week at events locally and around the country, and several took regional honors.

Track

La Jolla High School runners Chiara Dailey and Payton Smith competed in national track meets, both racing independently and not as part of the La Jolla High team.

Payton (who will be a senior this fall) participated in two races in the Nike Outdoor Nationals tournament at the University of Oregon and claimed All-American status for each one.

She placed fourth in the 400-meter race by running it in 54.4 seconds and sixth place in the 200 meters with a time of 24.06 seconds. She noted that in the 200-meter race, she competed against the national leader for the category and age group.

Chiara (who will be a sophomore in the fall) placed sixth in both the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle and the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

She reached personal bests in two races by running the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes and 42 seconds and the 800 meters in 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

Baseball

Three La Jolla athletes took the field at Petco Park on June 18 for San Diego Padres High School All-Star Night, with teams divided into East and West. La Jolla Country Day School seniors Van Coughlin and Brett Lawton and Bishop’s School senior Jake Molinar played for the West.

The East team claimed victory, 9-2 , but Coughlin drove in the West All-Stars’ two runs with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the third inning.

According to the Padres, the game featured the CIF San Diego Section’s best high school players, chosen by the section’s Baseball Advisory Committee on May 13.

All-CIF

Here are athletes from La Jolla’s high schools recently chosen to All-CIF teams in spring sports in the San Diego Section:

Girls swimming, first team: Arielle Brotman, La Jolla High, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke (based on results at CIF San Diego Section championships)

Girls track and field, first team: Payton Smith, La Jolla, 400 meters; Chiara Dailey, La Jolla, 1,600 meters (based on results at CIF San Diego Section championships)

Girls softball, second team: Emmy Cardenas, La Jolla, pitcher (chosen by Coaches Advisory Committee and a media panel)

Boys lacrosse, first team: Colin Fagan and Casey Ryan, The Bishop’s School

Boys lacrosse, second team: Dane Jorgenson and Hewitt Watkins, Bishop’s (teams are based on vote of Coaches Advisory Committee)

Girls lacrosse, first team: Natalie Marvin, Bishop’s, and Cate Alexander, La Jolla

Girls lacrosse, second team: Ella Stephens, La Jolla; Drew Parker and Sophia DeJarnette, La Jolla Country Day School; Erika Pfister, Bishop’s (teams are based on vote of Coaches Advisory Committee)

Boys golf, first team: William Ma, Bishop’s

Boys golf, second team: Kayden Wang, Bishop’s (teams are based on vote of Coaches Advisory Committee)

Boys volleyball, first team: Jameson Vaccaro, Bishop’s

Boys volleyball, second team: Walter Birnbaum, La Jolla, and Greyson Goldberg, Bishop’s (teams are based on vote of Coaches Advisory Committee)

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆