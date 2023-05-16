Pool party with no water celebrates start of Coggan renovation
To celebrate the imminent start of the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex’s renovation, supporters got to go to the bottom of the pool — without getting wet.
The pool on the campus of La Jolla High School closed at the end of the day May 11 to be drained, and a closing party was held inside it May 13.
The closure is expected to last until September for the first of two phases of the complex’s renovation.
The first phase, to be funded by money raised by the La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, its nonprofit owner-operator, will replace the concrete pool deck and the plaster inside the pool and install a new hot tub. About $3.3 million of the $4.1 million needed for the first phase has been raised, largely from private donations.
Phase 2, which is expected in 2024 and is being funded by an undisclosed amount by an anonymous donor, will renovate the buildings, locker rooms and bathrooms.
The pool will remain open during Phase 2.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
