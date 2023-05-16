Pool party with no water celebrates start of Coggan renovation

The empty pool served as a skate park for some on May 13. (Nicola Bugelli)

It was everybody in the pool for a closing party May 13 to mark the beginning of renovations at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex. (Nicola Bugelli)

Members of the La Jolla United 12U girls water polo team stand in the drained Coggan pool May 13. (Nicola Bugelli)

Members of the La Jolla United 18U water polo team have their last practice at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on May 11 before the pool was drained for renovation. (Nicola Bugelli)

The bottom of the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex pool in La Jolla becomes a dance floor during a party May 13 kicking off the pool’s renovation. (Nicola Bugelli)

To celebrate the imminent start of the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex’s renovation, supporters got to go to the bottom of the pool — without getting wet.

The pool on the campus of La Jolla High School closed at the end of the day May 11 to be drained, and a closing party was held inside it May 13.

The closure is expected to last until September for the first of two phases of the complex’s renovation.

The first phase, to be funded by money raised by the La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, its nonprofit owner-operator, will replace the concrete pool deck and the plaster inside the pool and install a new hot tub. About $3.3 million of the $4.1 million needed for the first phase has been raised, largely from private donations.

Phase 2, which is expected in 2024 and is being funded by an undisclosed amount by an anonymous donor, will renovate the buildings, locker rooms and bathrooms.

The pool will remain open during Phase 2.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆