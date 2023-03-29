Players from La Jolla schools have commanding presence on San Diego Section winter All-CIF teams

Breya Cunningham of La Jolla Country Day School was named the CIF San Diego Section Player of the Year in girls basketball.

La Jolla’s high schools are prominent in this year’s San Diego Section All-CIF teams for winter sports, with 16 players chosen for first or second team and two picked as Player of the Year — Breya Cunningham of La Jolla Country Day School in girls basketball and Julia Bonaguidi of The Bishop’s School in girls water polo.

Here are La Jolla’s All-CIF representatives. The players in the sports listed here are chosen by a panel of coaches.

Girls basketball

Player of the Year: Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day School

The McDonald’s All-American is the back-to-back Player of the Year. She averaged 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a game for the Torreys, the CIF San Diego Section Open Division champions. The 6-foot-4 Cunningham scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the Open Division title game victory over Del Norte, which gave the Torreys their second consecutive championship and third in four years. Cunningham and teammate and fellow senior Jada Williams, also a McDonald’s All-American, are headed to the University of Arizona.

First team:

Jada Williams, La Jolla Country Day

Sumayah Sugapong, La Jolla Country Day

Second team:

Tajianna Roberts, La Jolla Country Day

Naomi Panganiban, La Jolla Country Day

Girls water polo

Bishop’s School standout Julia Bonaguidi hurls the ball toward the goal during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division title game Feb. 18 against Helix. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Player of the Year: Julia Bonaguidi, The Bishop’s School

The UC Berkeley-bound senior had seven goals in a 19-6 win over Helix in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship game to help the Knights to their fifth straight title and 12th in the past 13 seasons. Bonaguidi won the title each of her four years at Bishop’s. She also competed with the U.S. Senior National Team in Australia in January.

First team:

Julia Bonaguidi, Bishop’s

Kendall Wyer, Bishop’s

Sofia Holman, Bishop’s

Chiara Marmanilo, Bishop’s

Camille Greenlee, Bishop’s

Jordin Morrow, La Jolla High School

Second team:

Kate Weatherup, Bishop’s

Margo Tempel, La Jolla

Boys soccer

Second team:

Wyatt Garcia, Bishop’s

Colin Guckian, La Jolla Country Day

Angel Lugo, The Preuss School

La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.