Advertisement
Sports

Players from La Jolla schools have commanding presence on San Diego Section winter All-CIF teams

Breya Cunningham of La Jolla Country Day School was named the CIF San Diego Section Player of the Year in girls basketball.
(La Jolla Country Day School)

16 are picked for first or second team, and Breya Cunningham of La Jolla Country Day and Julia Bonaguidi of Bishop’s are named Player of the Year in their sports.

By John Maffei
Share

La Jolla’s high schools are prominent in this year’s San Diego Section All-CIF teams for winter sports, with 16 players chosen for first or second team and two picked as Player of the Year — Breya Cunningham of La Jolla Country Day School in girls basketball and Julia Bonaguidi of The Bishop’s School in girls water polo.

Here are La Jolla’s All-CIF representatives. The players in the sports listed here are chosen by a panel of coaches.

Girls basketball

Player of the Year: Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day School

The McDonald’s All-American is the back-to-back Player of the Year. She averaged 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a game for the Torreys, the CIF San Diego Section Open Division champions. The 6-foot-4 Cunningham scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the Open Division title game victory over Del Norte, which gave the Torreys their second consecutive championship and third in four years. Cunningham and teammate and fellow senior Jada Williams, also a McDonald’s All-American, are headed to the University of Arizona.

First team:

Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day

Jada Williams, La Jolla Country Day

Sumayah Sugapong, La Jolla Country Day

Second team:

Tajianna Roberts, La Jolla Country Day

Naomi Panganiban, La Jolla Country Day

Girls water polo

Bishop's Julia Bonaguidi throws the ball during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division title game against Helix.
Bishop’s School standout Julia Bonaguidi hurls the ball toward the goal during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division title game Feb. 18 against Helix.
(Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Player of the Year: Julia Bonaguidi, The Bishop’s School

The UC Berkeley-bound senior had seven goals in a 19-6 win over Helix in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship game to help the Knights to their fifth straight title and 12th in the past 13 seasons. Bonaguidi won the title each of her four years at Bishop’s. She also competed with the U.S. Senior National Team in Australia in January.

First team:

Julia Bonaguidi, Bishop’s

Kendall Wyer, Bishop’s

Sofia Holman, Bishop’s

Chiara Marmanilo, Bishop’s

Camille Greenlee, Bishop’s

Jordin Morrow, La Jolla High School

Second team:

Kate Weatherup, Bishop’s

Margo Tempel, La Jolla

Boys soccer

Second team:

Wyatt Garcia, Bishop’s

Colin Guckian, La Jolla Country Day

Angel Lugo, The Preuss School

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Sports
John Maffei

A 1971 graduate of San Diego State, Maffei lettered in baseball for the Aztecs. His first job was as a sportswriter at the Escondido Times-Advocate. He returned to San Diego State as Sports Information Director in 1972 and held that position through the 1978 season when he returned to the Times-Advocate as sports editor. He moved to the Oceanside Blade-Tribune as a sportswriter in 1985, then was part of the merger when the Times-Advocate and Blade-Tribune joined forces to form the North County Times. He joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in 2012. He has covered all sports from preps to pros.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement