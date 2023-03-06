Photo gallery: La Jolla Youth Baseball celebrates 14 ‘Decade on the Diamond’ players on opening day

The 14 athletes who have made their way through the La Jolla Youth Baseball program over the past 10 years have dedicated hundreds of hours to practices, games and other team activities, as have the families who have supported them.

LJYB President Scott Blumenthal estimates that in giving all that support, parents and other relatives have “delivered 715 pep talks when this game has humbled their child; spent $3,412 at the snack bar; taken 915 round trips to these fields; wished we had new bathrooms 414 times; complained about a coach 42 times; felt that flutter in their chest 3,086 times when their son was at the plate.”

La Jolla Youth Baseball celebrated those 14 athletes and their families and coaches with its “Decade on the Diamond” ceremony March 4 before the first games of the season for each age bracket — Shetland, Pinto, Mustang, Bronco and Pony — at the La Jolla Youth Baseball fields in Cliffridge Park. The festivities had been postponed a week because of rain.

The 2023 Decade on the Diamond class includes Grayson Blatt, Mac Bradley, Luciano and Paolo Bregante, Owen Colvin, Liam Hagan, Carter Irwin, Ryan Kourajian, Dane Larson, Seamus Murfey, Jonny Myer, Sebastian Rock, Lev Turk and Reed Turner.

“These guys have played in our league for 10 straight seasons … from when they were 4, 5 and 6 [years old] all the way to where they are now,” Blumenthal said.

He congratulated the players as well as the parents who have supported them along the way.

“Some of you might have forgotten some of the moments over the last decade, yet you will never forget the shared nervous feeling for your son of wanting him to succeed while also readying the words when they don’t,” Blumenthal said. “You likely doubted this moment would arrive between your many obligations, your other kids, your kids’ other sports, school, work, kids’ schoolwork and so much more.”

LJYB also honored Ethan Turner as its inaugural Coach of the Year and Chris Bwy for his decade of service.

Earlier this year, LJYB and the Challenged Athletes Foundation held a leaguewide baseball clinic with CAF ambassador and San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and others. More than 180 LJYB players rotated through several stations Jan. 14, mingling with Musgrove and asking questions as he signed autographs, spread awareness about CAF and encouraged the boys to be grateful for their experiences. The Challenged Athletes Foundation works to help athletes with physical disabilities improve their lives through sports and fitness.

Learn more about La Jolla Youth Baseball at ljyb.org. ◆