La Jolla Country Day boys come up short in CIF Regional basketball quarterfinals

The Torreys fall into a 13-point hole and can’t fully recover in loss to Buena in Division III playoffs.

By John Maffei
La Jolla Country Day School’s hoped-for appearances by both its boys and girls basketball teams in the CIF Southern California Regional semifinals won’t happen this year, as the boys fell into a 13-point hole in their Division III quarterfinal game March 2 against Buena of Ventura and couldn’t dig out, losing 48-44 at home.

The Torreys girls, the CIF San Diego Section Open Division champions and the No. 2 seed in the Regionals Open Division, will host No. 3 Etiwanda in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The boys team, the top seed in Southern California Division III after winning the San Diego Section Division I title, had moved on to Round 2 of the Regionals with a 55-52 victory over Bonita of La Verne on Feb. 28.

    Against Buena, Country Day took a 28-26 lead on a buzzer beater by Anthony Aruffo to cap a back-and-forth first half.
    However, Buena took control of the game in the third quarter, seizing a 13-point lead as the Bulldogs outscored the Torreys 18-3.

    But Country Day outscored Buena 13-1 to open the fourth quarter and cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 45-44 with 4:12 to play.

    Trailing by three, the Torreys missed a pair of three-point shots in the final 30 seconds and Buena made a free throw to put the game away.

    “We had some looks that normally go down,” said La Jolla Country Day coach Mike Ricchiuti. “Credit to Buena, they went into a zone and it disrupted us a little.

    “Really, this was a great game. ... We didn’t fold in the fourth quarter. This is the most exceptional group I’ve ever been around.”

    Chris Carillo scored 11 points for Country Day — eight in the fourth quarter. Aruffo finished with 11 points, including a big three-pointer in the fourth-quarter rally.

    James Wei had eight points, and Garrett “Bito” Bass-Sulpizio finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

    No. 8 seed Buena, which had lost in the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship game, is 29-5 and advanced to the Regional semifinals March 4. Country Day finished the season 24-8.

    — La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

