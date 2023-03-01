High school sports: La Jolla Country Day boys basketball advances in Regionals; three local soccer teams fall

La Jolla Country Day School’s boys basketball team was the only one of four La Jolla high school teams to advance past the first round of the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs Feb. 28.

Here are the results:

Boys basketball

Top-seeded La Jolla Country Day moved on to Round 2 of the Southern California Regional Division III playoffs with a 55-52 home victory over No. 16 Bonita of La Verne.



The Torreys, this year’s champions of CIF’s San Diego Section Division I, next will host No. 8 Buena of Ventura in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Boys soccer

• The Bishop’s School: The San Diego Section Division III champion Knights’ season ended with a 3-1 loss on the road against Palm Desert in the opening round of the Southern California Regional Division IV playoffs. Bishop’s entered the Regionals as the division’s fifth seed; Palm Desert was No. 4.

• La Jolla Country Day: The San Diego Section Division IV champion Torreys were eliminated in the opening round of the Division IV Regionals in a 3-0 defeat at top-seeded Orange Lutheran. Country Day was the division’s eighth seed.

• The Preuss School: The Tritons, who had won the San Diego Section Division V championship, exited the Regionals with a 5-1 loss at No. 1 seed San Gorgonio in Division V. Preuss was the eighth seed.

Upcoming: Girls basketball

The CIF San Diego Section Open Division champion La Jolla Country Day Torreys will open the Southern California Regionals as the No. 2 seed in the Open Division by hosting No. 3 Etiwanda in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. ◆