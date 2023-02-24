High school playoffs: Bishop’s and Preuss claim CIF crowns in boys soccer

La Jolla’s The Bishop’s School and The Preuss School both won CIF San Diego Section boys soccer championships Feb. 23, and La Jolla Country Day School has opportunities in the next couple of days to win more in boys soccer and boys and girls basketball.

Meanwhile, the Bishop’s girls water polo team, which had won the San Diego Section Open Division title, fell in the CIF Southern California Regional Division I semifinals.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Boys soccer

The Bishop’s School: The Knights’ boys soccer team captured the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship with a 3-2 victory over Mount Carmel on Feb. 23 at Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista.

No. 3 seed Bishop’s (19-1-2) advanced to the final after shutting out both Bonita Vista (3-0 on Feb. 18) and Monte Vista (2-0 on Feb. 21) earlier in the playoffs.

In the title match, Bishop’s Jordan Luo drilled a goal just before the whistle blew ending the first half, tying the game at 2. The Knights scored the only goal of the second half to claim the victory.

Bishop’s now advances to the CIF Southern California Regionals, for which brackets will be announced Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Preuss School: The top-seeded Tritons (15-5-1) won their first CIF title in boys soccer under longtime coach Vincent Fulchiron with a 3-1 triumph over Palo Verde in the Division V final Feb. 23 at University City High School.

The Tritons broke a 1-1 halftime deadlock with two second-half goals to hand No. 2 seed Palo Verde (16-1-2) its only regulation-time loss of the season.

La Jolla Country Day School: The Torreys (16-4-2), seeded No. 1 in CIF San Diego Section Division IV, are set to face No. 2 seed Morse (15-3-3) in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at University City High.

Earlier in the playoffs, Country Day edged Mission Bay in a shootout to break a scoreless tie Feb. 18 and defeated Pacific Ridge 3-2 on Feb. 22.

Girls water polo

The Bishop’s School: The Knights girls water polo team couldn’t get by No. 1-ranked Orange Lutheran, falling 9-7 in the CIF Southern California Regional Division I semifinals Feb. 23 at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano.

The Lancers (26-2) advance to the Division I championship game Saturday, Feb. 25, against Foothill.

The fourth-ranked Knights (21-9), coming off their fifth consecutive CIF San Diego Section Open Division crown, got through the first round of the Southern California Regionals with a 10-9 overtime victory over Laguna Beach on Feb. 21.

The loss to Orange Lutheran was Bishop’s second close defeat to the Lancers this season, following a 12-11 setback Dec. 1.

Boys basketball

La Jolla Country Day School: The Torreys boys basketball team (22-7) will play for the CIF San Diego Section Division I championship at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, against No. 1 seed Mission Bay (23-8) at St. Augustine High School in San Diego.

Third-seeded Country Day advanced to the title game after playoff victories over Patrick Henry (74-42 on Feb. 14), Mission Hills (48-44 on Feb. 17) and Del Norte (61-59 in double overtime Feb. 21).

Girls basketball

La Jolla Country Day School: The top-seeded Torreys girls basketball team will defend its title in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship game Saturday, Feb. 25.

Country Day (27-3) will take on No. 7 seed Del Norte (20-9) in the final beginning at 2 p.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley.

Earlier in the playoffs, Country Day defeated Scripps Ranch 81-32 on Feb. 18 and Mission Hills 73-47 on Feb. 22. ◆