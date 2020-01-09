Time to play ball with La Jolla Youth Baseball: Registration, baseball clinics set to begin for 2020 season

La Jolla Youth Baseball (LJYB) is getting ready for the 2020 baseball season — its 68th season at Cliffridge Field. Registration is open for players ages 4-14 at ljyb.org

The league consists of five divisions; Shetland, ages 4-6; Pinto, ages 7-8; Mustang, ages 9-10; Bronco, ages 11-12; and Pony, ages 13-14. Each division is designed so players can develop their baseball skills while having a great time in a fun and positive environment. The league continues to enjoy consistent growth with year-over-year increases in registration of 10 percent for the past four seasons.

League president Jim Sampson attributes the growth to a simple formula: “The mission of La Jolla Youth Baseball is to provide quality coaching and development for our players, excellent facilities for practices and games, and a fun and safe environment where the entire family can come out and enjoy the game that we all love. The league is fortunate to have a very engaged and supportive board of directors who work hard to ensure our league is always firing on all cylinders. We are also fortunate to have a whole host of volunteers working to make the league work, from team managers and coaches to snack bar staffers.”

As in years past, LJYB has scheduled a number of clinics so that young players can improve their skills. On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 the MLB Clinic will feature a number of pro baseball players, headlined by La Jolla’s own Bradley and Kyle Zimmer.

Also, the 6th annual UC San Diego Baseball Clinic will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Finally, the 10th annual La Jolla High School Vikings Baseball Clinic will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Additional details for each clinic, including sign-up information, can be found at ljyb.org

The league is also excited to announce it will be holding its second annual golf tournament on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at La Jolla Country Club. Sampson noted that “last year’s tournament was a complete success, and has quickly become a critical piece of the league’s fundraising efforts.” The tournament is open to everyone, not just baseball families. It’s limited to 120 golfers, so to support the league while enjoying a round of golf at LJCC, register at ljyb.org

Opening Day for the 2020 season is Saturday, Feb. 29. In addition to a lot of baseball, there will be food trucks, music and members of the Padres’ “Pad Squad” including the Swinging Friar himself in attendance. Former Padre Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman is scheduled to deliver the Opening Day speech and throw out the first pitch.

Player assessments are Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 (for Pinto, Mustang and Bronco leagues) and Saturday, Feb. 1 for the Pony league). Practices start the first week of February. The regular season runs through the middle of May. Questions? Contact the league at email@ljyb.org and visit La Jolla Youth Baseball’s online at ljyb.org and facebook.com/LJYB.org