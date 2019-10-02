Rough water no obstacle for 10-Mile Relay at La Jolla Shores

Under somewhat challenging conditions of high surf and rough seas, 140 teams and 20 soloists — a total of 645 swimmers — participated in the 18th annual 10-Mile Relay at La Jolla Shores on Sunday, Sept. 29. The event kicked off at 7 a.m. with the first wave of swimmers from each team navigating the one-mile loop course.

First place medals and gift certificates from Duke’s La Jolla were awarded to the top teams to complete the 10 miles in each of the 10 team and two solo categories. The fastest team to complete the 10 miles, who called themselves Fast Forward, consisted of only three members (most teams had five). Kevin Fink, Ryan Bullock and Tyler Storie clocked an outstanding time of 3:40:05.

All proceeds from the charity event will benefit the American Diabetes Association and Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, reported organizer John Heffner, who told the Light: “I expect that we will meet our $30,000 donation goal” once all the registration money is counted.