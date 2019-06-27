La Jolla Lacrosse Club’s athletes K-12 tout victories

The town of La Jolla had an impressive spring sports season among all of the lacrosse teams. One local club, La Jolla Lacrosse, is a non-profit volunteer-run organization dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the game at a recreational level to kids in grades K-8. Most of the players continue on in the game at local high schools.

La Jolla Lacrosse Club had many victories this season. The girls’ 7th/8th grade team went undefeated its entire spring season and won the San Diego Girls Lacrosse Association championship game against Scripps Ranch . All Star honors went to Delaney Walsh, Ella Plaskonos, Ashlyn Brunette and Taylor Geiserman.

Both the boys’ 7th/8th grade A and B teams played in the San Diego Youth Lacrosse Association championship game in their respective brackets taking the runner-up seed in all of San Diego County. All Star honors went to Keifer Black, Colin Levinson, Carter Grovhoug, Frankie Crivello, Jack Ryan and Lance Biagioli.

Major successes were seen at La Jolla High School as well. The Vikings boys’ varsity team had an amazing record of 17-1 in the highly competitive CIF Open Division. LJHS boys’ varsity advanced to the semi-finals against La Costa Canyon and fell short of making it to the championship game this year. All CIF honors went to players Morgan Watson, Cavan Walsh and Nate Ryan. First team all-conference players were Watson, Walsh, Ryan, Tynan Walsh and Oee Wintringer. Second team all-conference players were Thomas Evans and Isaac Shultz. Walsh was named “Conference Player of the Year.”

La Jolla High School Girls’ Varsity had their best season to date, making it to the CIF Championship game. This was a year that some thought would be a re-building year as the team had eight seniors graduate after last season. They were the CIF open division runners-up falling short in the championship game against Scripps Ranch. All CIF first team honors went to Reagan Jetter and Ari Conboy. CIF second team honor went to Kayla Nitahara. All league first team selected players were also Jetter, Conboy and Kayla Nitahara. All league second team players selected were Terra Evans, Hailey Dommers and Morgan Hansen.

Players also earned national recognition from both US Lacrosse and Under Armour All-America.

LJHS Boys Lacrosse Coach Kyle Smedley was named a Coach of the Year by US Lacrosse. Morgan Watson was named a US Lacrosse All-American and Cavan Walsh was named a US Lacrosse Academic All-American.

Several local players were named Under Armour All-America selections after competitive tryouts.

The Under Armour All-America tournament is known throughout the sport as the most prestigious national event. Many players try out to make one of 12 teams that encompass the entire country. Players from Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming recently tried out to represent the “West.”

The “West” is one of only 12 regions that together represent the United States. Each region sends one team of rising sophomores called “Command” and one team of rising seniors called “Highlight” to compete in the National Championship Tournament in Maryland.

Rising freshman and rising juniors can tryout for the year above them.

For the girls, Stella Wineman, Ari Conboy and Terra Evans were selected for the Highlight team and Hailey Dommers, Delaney Walsh and Cate Alexander were selected for the Command team.

Local boys selected were Darius Stanley to the Command Team and Tynan Walsh to the Highlight team. Tynan played last year for the Command team and helped bring an Under Armour National Championship to the West for the first time in the history of the tournament by scoring the winning goal in overtime.

The Under Armour Underclass Tournament is June 27-30, 2019 in Maryland.

— Learn more about La Jolla Lacrosse Club at lajollalacrosse.com