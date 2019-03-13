La Jolla High School grad Tim Holdgrafer makes Cal Poly Pomona history: Seventh no-hitter ever by a Broncos pitcher

Senior right-hander Tim Holdgrafer, the former Grossmont College standout who prepped at La Jolla High, recorded Cal Poly Pomona history on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Holdgrafer registered the seventh no-hitter ever by a Broncos pitcher, thrashing 14th-ranked UC San Diego, 9-0, at Scolinos Field. The triumph kept the 16th-rated Cal Poly Pomona (8-4) unbeaten in the California Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Tritons, 5-0 in non-conference lay, fell to 2-4 in CCAC play.

Holdgrafer threw 120 pitches in his no-hit effort, giving up four walks and striking out 11, including one of the dramatic final out, improving to a perfect 4-0 on the year.

While he is the seventh in program history to throw a no-hitter, he is only the second to do it in a 9-inning ballgame. The last to toss a 9-inning no-hitter was Efren Lira back in 2003 against Stanislaus State.

Courtesy The 6-foot 1-inch, 180-pound Tim Holdgrafer hails from La Jolla High School. The 6-foot 1-inch, 180-pound Tim Holdgrafer hails from La Jolla High School. (Courtesy)

Not only was Holdgrafer dominating on the mound, but the Broncos bats were on fire against the Tritons, scattering 14 hits that led to the nine-run blowout. Nic Hernandez led the assault, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored. Ryon Knowles and Cesar Lopez each had a pair of RBI.

While at Grossmont College, Holdgrafer recorded a perfect 11-0 record, plus a save, in 2017, leading the Griffins pitching staff to the CCCAA state championship. That season, he had 93 strikeouts over more than 100 innings pitched.