Bishop’s School Knights defeat La Jolla Country Day Torreys in Saturday night football, 33-6

La Jolla Country Day senior Madden Craig’s run of more than 60 yards helped give the Torreys their lone touchdown of the night Sept. 30. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bishop’s School Knight Ruben Gutierrez (No. 30) helps get the ball toward the end zone during the game against La Jolla Country Day. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bishop’s School senior Tayshawn Taylor during one of several runs with the ball on Sept. 30. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys (in white) square off against the Bishop’s School Knights (in black) on Sept. 30. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Scoring was slow but steady when the Bishop’s School Knights took on the La Jolla Country Day School Torreys on Sept. 30 on the La Jolla High School field (Bishop’s home turf). But ultimately, the match-up went to the Knights in a 33-6 victory.

About halfway into the first quarter, the Knights got onto the board following a trick play by quarterback Cash Herrera that got the ball into the hands of sophomore Tyler Sepeta, who bobbed and weaved around the Torreys defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. With a successful extra-point kick, the Knights were up 7-0.

While the rest of the first quarter remained scoreless, moments into the second quarter, senior Tyler Boynton pushed through the Torrey’s blockade for another touchdown. However, the extra-point kick was blocked, so the score was 13-0 Knights.

A few minutes later, having moved away from their own end zone on a Country Day possession, senior Tayshawn Taylor made a run for some distance yardage, putting the Knights within 25 yards of a touchdown. After several smaller plays and shorter gains, Herrera ran an additional 17 yards to give the Knights their third touchdown, complete with an extra-point kick.

Despite several complete passes from La Jolla Country Day quarterback Jaden Mangini, and steady progress down the field, the Torreys were not able to score before halftime. Thus, the Knights were up 20-0 at the half.

A fumble by the Torreys early in the third quarter that was recovered by the Knights proved advantageous, when some strategic plays by Taylor and some aggressive pushing through the Torreys defensive line gave the Knights another touchdown. But the extra-point kick fell short, leaving the Knights 26-0.

Less than two minutes later, penalties against the Torreys that resulted in a loss of yards put the Knights within their own 25-yard line, from which they were able to quickly score and successfully execute the extra-point kick to bolster the score to 33-0.

The Torreys only touchdown of the night came during the fourth quarter, when Madden Craig broke away from the defense to run 65 yards and into the end zone. However, instead of going for the extra-point kick, the Toreys went for a two-point conversion, which was blocked, ending the game 33-6.