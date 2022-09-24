High School Football: Bishop’s loses wild one to University City; La Jolla gets roughed up by Point Loma

With 1:40 to play, University City trailed The Bishop’s School of La Jolla for the first time in the game Sept. 23.

But Dreyden Garner raced 78 yards with a pass from backup quarterback Quentyn Demara to the end zone to regain the lead for good as the Centurions rallied for a 49-46 victory over the Knights.

Bishop’s (3-2) had one last gasp, but a bad snap on the game’s final play doomed a 46-yard field goal try to tie it.

University City (3-2) blew a 21-0 first-quarter lead and Bishop’s took its first lead of the night on a 1-yard run by quarterback William Fierro with 1:40 left.

Fierro ran for three touchdowns in the game and passed for two others.

Xavier Rodriguez returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for the Knights.

Bishop’s next plays Francis Parker of San Diego (2-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at La Jolla High School.

Other local action

Point Loma 49, La Jolla 0: Point Loma improved to 5-1 by overpowering the Vikings on Sept. 23.

The Pointers accumulated 243 yards rushing, and quarterback Jackson Emerson passed for two touchdowns. La Jolla dropped to 3-3.

Next for the Vikings is a home game vs. San Diego High School (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

La Jolla Country Day School: The Torreys (4-1) next will play at home vs. Orange Glen of Escondido (0-5) at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆