Three La Jolla High water polo players commit to college

La Jolla High water polo coaches Amy Jennings and Tom Atwell with players Lulu Hirschfield, Max LaGrange and Roxy Hazuka
La Jolla High School water polo coaches Amy Jennings and Tom Atwell flank players Lulu Hirschfield, Max LaGrange and Roxy Hazuka at a college signing ceremony.
(Courtesy of Aaron Quesnell)
Three La Jolla High School water polo players signed letters of intent to play for an NCAA college for at least one academic year.

Joined by coaches and family members, Roxy Hazuka committed to Brown University, Lulu Hirschfield to the University of Michigan and Max LaGrange to UC Berkeley.

The signing took place on campus Feb. 2.

— La Jolla Light staff

