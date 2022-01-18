Photo gallery: Country Day tops Bishop’s in boys basketball match

Two top La Jolla boys basketball teams took to the court Jan. 14 with the La Jolla Country Day School Torreys tipping off against The Bishop’s School Knights.

After a high-scoring first quarter, the Torreys maintained their steady stream of three-point shots to ultimately come out on top, 62-50.

The Knights, coached by Nick Levine, entered the game 11-5. The Torreys, coached by DJ Gay, began the action 9-4. ◆