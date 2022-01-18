Advertisement
Photo gallery: Country Day tops Bishop’s in boys basketball match

Bishop’s Lucas Ball (in white) tries to stop La Jolla Country Day School’s Marc Begin.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day School Torrey Chris Carillo makes a move toward the basket.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s School Knight Raynall Thornton (in white) guards La Jolla Country Day’s Jake Altman.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s and La Jolla Country Day players grapple for the ball beneath the net.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s School Knights and La Jolla Country Day School Torreys go at it Jan. 14.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day School’s Anthony Aruffo takes a shot.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day’s Tate Smith guards Jake Molinar of Bishop’s.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Two top La Jolla boys basketball teams took to the court Jan. 14 with the La Jolla Country Day School Torreys tipping off against The Bishop’s School Knights.

After a high-scoring first quarter, the Torreys maintained their steady stream of three-point shots to ultimately come out on top, 62-50.

The Knights, coached by Nick Levine, entered the game 11-5. The Torreys, coached by DJ Gay, began the action 9-4. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

