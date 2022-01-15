Advertisement
Two Bishop’s basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All American honors

The Bishop's School's Renee Chong (left) and Angie Robles are nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games.
(File photos / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By John Maffei
Angie Robles and Renee Chong, basketball players from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, are among 760 high school seniors nominated to play in the 45th annual McDonald’s All American Games.

This year’s nominees represent 41 states and the District of Columbia.

Robles is averaging a county-leading 29 points per game and seven rebounds.

Chong, who has committed to Claremont McKenna College in Los Angeles County, is averaging 20.9 points and 10 rebounds.

Final rosters — 24 boys and 24 girls in an East vs. West format — will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, on ESPN’s “NBA Today” show between noon and 1 p.m.

The games will be played Tuesday, March 29, at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. ◆

John Maffei

