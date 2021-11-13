CIF football playoffs: La Jolla High gets past Valley Center; Country Day can’t keep up with Patrick Henry

La Jolla High School, which struggled to a 3-7 record during the regular season, is now the last team standing among La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs.

After Bishop’s fell to Rancho Bernardo in a first-round game Nov. 5, the La Jolla Vikings took on Valley Center and the La Jolla Country Day Torreys faced Patrick Henry on Nov. 12.

La Jolla 27, Valley Center 22: In a hard-fought Division II quarterfinal matchup, Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton, who missed five games this season with a shoulder injury, passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers Mason Powers and Makai Smith had nine catches each. Powers’ receptions were good for 182 yards and a touchdown and Smith collected 97 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 18-yard score from Kevin Steel in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings had two interceptions and recovered three fumbles, including one for a TD.

Next up for La Jolla is a semifinal game at Mira Mesa (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The Marauders defeated Christian of El Cajon in the quarterfinals.

Patrick Henry 65, La Jolla Country Day 28: A week after the Torreys advanced past Mount Miguel of Spring Valley in the first round, they lost to the Patriots (8-2) in the Division IV quarterfinals Nov. 12. Country Day finished the season 7-5 overall.

Torreys quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio went into the game with 3,024 yards and 34 touchdowns. Against Patrick Henry, he completed 29 of 59 passes for 350 yards and four TDs.

Evan Hiremath had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Hochberg nabbed the other two TDs. Alex Glynn caught 10 passes for 127 yards.

LJCDS trailed by just nine points at halftime, but the Patriots took control in the second half.

“We knew it was going to take a lot to stop them,” Torreys coach Tyler Hales said. “I’m proud of the way our guys hung in there, especially in the first half. They kind of wore us out in the second half.

“That’s a great team. I don’t know that anybody in Division IV can beat them.”

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆