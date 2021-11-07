High school football roundup: Country Day advances in CIF playoffs; Bishop’s falls just short

Here’s how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section playoffs, and a look ahead:

La Jolla Country Day 26, Mount Miguel 20: The Torreys (7-4) advanced past Mount Miguel of Spring Valley (4-5) on Nov. 5 behind the play of quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio, who threw touchdown passes to Mondo Nishiba and Charlie Gooding and ran for two scores, including a game-winning 16-yard keeper in the fourth quarter. He also ran for a two-point conversion following a TD.

Sam Alligood had a tackle for a loss on the game’s last play to help preserve the victory.

Country Day next will play at Patrick Henry of San Diego (7-2 overall, first place in the City League) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

Rancho Bernardo 15, Bishop’s 14: Rancho Bernardo (6-5) escaped with the victory Nov. 5 when the Knights’ last-second field-goal try hit the upright.

Antonio Barcelo scored the game-winning TD with 1:12 to play for the Broncos.

Chris Williams had 103 yards total offense for Bishop’s, returned a kickoff 97 yards and had six tackles. Gershon Ellis caught three passes for 48 yards and had nine tackles.

The Knights ended the season with an 8-3 record.

La Jolla High has its first playoff matchup at home vs. Valley Center (6-5 overall; third place in the Valley League) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

Valley Center comes into the game off a 28-7 first-round victory over Point Loma on Nov. 5.

The La Jolla Vikings will be looking to reverse their regular-season fortunes, when they were 3-7 overall and winless in the Western League.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆