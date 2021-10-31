High school football roundup: Bishop’s and Country Day start playoffs this week after victories

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend as they concluded the regular season:

Bishop’s 35, Orange Glen 7: The Knights (8-2) defeated Orange Glen of Escondido (5-4) on Oct. 29. The Knights have won all five meetings with Orange Glen all time.

The Knights, who finished second in the Coastal League with a 5-1 league record, will now begin the playoffs with a game at Rancho Bernardo (5-5 overall, third place in the Palomar League) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

La Jolla Country Day 42, Francis Parker 27: The Torreys (6-4) won the inaugural Blue-Gold Cup over Parker of San Diego (5-5) behind quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio, who ran for a touchdown and passed for three on Oct. 29. Charlie Gooding returned a fumble for a TD and had an interception.

Country Day, fourth place in the Coastal League with a 3-3 league mark, will take on Mount Miguel of Spring Valley (4-4 overall, fourth place in the Grossmont Valley League) in a home playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

St. Augustine 22, La Jolla High 21: St. Augustine of San Diego (2-8) edged the Vikings (3-7) on Oct. 29 as running back Isaiah Pressley gained 283 yards on 30 carries and scored two TDs.

La Jolla QB Jackson Stratton returned after missing five games with a shoulder injury and tossed two TD passes and ran for another.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆