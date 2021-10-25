High school football roundup: Knights win ‘Bish Bowl’ by beating Country Day; La Jolla falls to Cathedral
Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games:
Bishop’s 47, La Jolla Country Day 28: In the “Bish Bowl” — Bishop’s version of Homecoming — the Knights (7-2) posted their ninth consecutive win over local rival Country Day (5-4) on Oct. 22.
Bishop’s, in second place in the Coastal League, will complete the regular season at home against Orange Glen of Escondido (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on the La Jolla High School field.
Country Day next will host Francis Parker of San Diego (5-4) at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Cathedral Catholic 52, La Jolla High 20: Makai Smith caught a 41-yard touchdown pass and Mason Powers added an 82-yard TD reception for La Jolla, but Cathedral improved to 7-2 while the Vikings fell to 3-6 on Oct. 22.
La Jolla concludes the regular season with a road game against St. Augustine of San Diego (1-8) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆
