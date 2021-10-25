Advertisement
Share
Prep Sports

High school football roundup: Knights win ‘Bish Bowl’ by beating Country Day; La Jolla falls to Cathedral

The Bishop's School Knights take the field for the "Bish Bowl" against La Jolla Country Day on Oct. 22.
1/5
The Bishop’s School Knights take the field for the “Bish Bowl” against La Jolla Country Day on Oct. 22.  (Courtesy of Jen Jordan)
Bishop's Mike Houk scores a touchdown in the second quarter.
2/5
Bishop’s Mike Houk scores a touchdown in the second quarter.  (Courtesy of Jen Jordan)
The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys (in white) square off against the Bishop's School Knights on Oct. 22.
3/5
The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys (in white) square off against the Bishop’s School Knights on Oct. 22.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
The Bishop's School's Knight mascot — with a sixth-grader inside the armor — revs up the crowd between plays.
4/5
The Bishop’s School’s Knight mascot — with a sixth-grader inside the armor — revs up the crowd between plays.  (Courtesy of Jen Jordan)
La Jolla Country Day's Jaden Mangini carries the ball against Bishop's.
5/5
La Jolla Country Day’s Jaden Mangini carries the ball against Bishop’s.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
Share

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games:

Bishop’s 47, La Jolla Country Day 28: In the “Bish Bowl” — Bishop’s version of Homecoming — the Knights (7-2) posted their ninth consecutive win over local rival Country Day (5-4) on Oct. 22.

Bishop’s, in second place in the Coastal League, will complete the regular season at home against Orange Glen of Escondido (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on the La Jolla High School field.

Country Day next will host Francis Parker of San Diego (5-4) at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Cathedral Catholic 52, La Jolla High 20: Makai Smith caught a 41-yard touchdown pass and Mason Powers added an 82-yard TD reception for La Jolla, but Cathedral improved to 7-2 while the Vikings fell to 3-6 on Oct. 22.

La Jolla concludes the regular season with a road game against St. Augustine of San Diego (1-8) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune

Prep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement