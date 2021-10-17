High school football roundup: Bishop’s rolls to 6-2 while Country Day and La Jolla High lose

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games:

Bishop’s 56, Tri-City Christian 6: The Bishop’s Knights (6-2) rolled up more than 50 points for the second consecutive game in routing Tri-City Christian of Vista (1-7) on Oct. 15.

The Knights next take on local rival La Jolla Country Day (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at La Jolla High School.

Santa Fe Christian 38, La Jolla Country Day 14: Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (8-0) stayed undefeated in downing the Torreys (5-3) on Oct. 15.

“We had a lot of guys missing tonight, but I thought we played very well against a really good football team,” said Country Day coach Tyler Hales. “We had some chances but didn’t convert on some fourth downs, and they just wore us down.”

Torreys quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio completed 24 of 34 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Gooding had eight catches for 91 yards.

Next up for Country Day is La Jolla rival Bishop’s (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at La Jolla High School.

Madison 35, La Jolla High 14: Makai Smith caught a 68-yard touchdown pass and threw for another score, but the La Jolla Vikings (3-5) came up short against Madison of San Diego, which improved to 6-2 on Oct. 15.

Next for the Vikings is a road game against Cathedral Catholic of Carmel Valley (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆