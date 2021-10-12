Catching up with fall sports at La Jolla schools
Fall sports are underway, with student-athletes across La Jolla taking to the court, course, pool and field. This month, girls tennis, girls volleyball, girls golf, boys water polo, football, girls lacrosse, coed cross country and girls field hockey are being played at La Jolla High School, The Bishop’s School and La Jolla Country Day School.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games: Bishop’s 55, Francis Parker 6: The Knights (5-2) got four touchdowns from Raynell Thornton in defeating Parker (3-4) on Oct. 8.
