Prep Sports

Catching up with fall sports at La Jolla schools

The Bishop's School girls varsity volleyball team takes on Francis Parker School on Oct. 6, ultimately winning 3-0.
(Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Fall sports are underway, with student-athletes across La Jolla taking to the court, course, pool and field. This month, girls tennis, girls volleyball, girls golf, boys water polo, football, girls lacrosse, coed cross country and girls field hockey are being played at La Jolla High School, The Bishop’s School and La Jolla Country Day School.

— La Jolla Light staff

La Jolla High School Viking Tatum Buffington readies a swing in a match-up against Our Lady of Peace on Oct. 5.
La Jolla High School’s Tatum Buffington readies her swing during a tennis match against Our Lady of Peace on Oct. 5.
(Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Country Day School Vikings battle for the ball in a game against O'Farrell Charter School Oct. 8 in what would become a 63-6 victory.

Prep Sports

High school football roundup: Bishop’s and Country Day win big; Lincoln downs La Jolla

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games: Bishop’s 55, Francis Parker 6: The Knights (5-2) got four touchdowns from Raynell Thornton in defeating Parker (3-4) on Oct. 8.

Prep Sports

