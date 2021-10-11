High school football roundup: Bishop’s and Country Day win big; Lincoln downs La Jolla

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend, plus a look at their next games:

Bishop’s 55, Francis Parker 6: The Knights (5-2) got four touchdowns from Raynell Thornton in defeating Parker (3-4) on Oct. 8.

Bishop’s next plays a road game vs. Tri-City Christian of Vista (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

La Jolla Country Day 63, O’Farrell 6: Quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio threw for three TDs and ran for two more to lead the Torreys (5-2) on Oct. 8.

Alex Glynn, Matthew Davis and Maya Couey each had interceptions, and freshman QB Jack Levin threw his first varsity TD to Jordan Hochberg, also a freshman.

Country Day’s next game is at home against unbeaten Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (7-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Lincoln 41, La Jolla High 6: Lincoln (6-1) scored two defensive TDs and returned a punt for a score Oct. 8.

La Jolla fell to 3-4. Next for the Vikings is a home matchup against Madison of San Diego (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

