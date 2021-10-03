High school football roundup: Bishop’s and La Jolla Country Day fall

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend:

Santa Fe Christian 31, Bishop’s 24: The Knights’ four-game winning streak ended Oct. 2 as Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach stayed undefeated at 6-0. Bishop’s is now 4-2.

Next up for the Knights is a road game against Francis Parker of San Diego (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Orange Glen 35, La Jolla Country Day 14: Orange Glen of Escondido (4-1) beat the Torreys, who fell to 4-2 on Oct. 1.

Evan Hiremath caught 12 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown for Country Day.

The Torreys next will host O’Farrell Charter of San Diego (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

La Jolla High did not play: The Vikings (3-3) will play at home vs. Lincoln of San Diego (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆