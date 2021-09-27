High school football: La Jolla Country Day and La Jolla High post victories
Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend:
La Jolla Country Day 38, Crawford 22: Quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizo threw four touchdown passes for Country Day (4-1), two each to Alex Glynn and Charlie Gooding on Sept. 24.
Lukas Givens returned an interception for a TD and forced a fumble for the Torreys, and Jonathan Freedman also returned an interception for a TD.
Running back Hamadi Sharif gained 207 yards on 15 carries and scored two TDs for Crawford of San Diego (1-5).
Next up for Country Day is a road game against Orange Glen of Escondido (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
La Jolla High 35, Christian 7: Makai Smith returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Sept. 24 as La Jolla evened its record at 3-3. Christian of El Cajon dropped to 4-2.
Austin Bale intercepted two passes and grabbed a TD pass for the Vikings.
The Vikings’ next game is at home vs. Lincoln of San Diego (currently 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Bishop’s did not play. The Knights (4-1) next play on the road against Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (5-0) at noon Saturday, Oct. 2.
— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆
