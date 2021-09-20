High school football: Bishop’s wins fourth straight; Country Day moves to 3-1; La Jolla falls to Mater Dei

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend:

Bishop’s 61, Classical Academy 28: The Knights stayed hot with a romp over winless Classical Academy of Escondido on Sept. 18. It was the fourth consecutive victory for Bishop’s (4-1).

Next up for the Knights is a trip to Solana Beach to play unbeaten Santa Fe Christian (5-0) at noon Saturday, Oct. 2.

La Jolla Country Day 34, Tri-City Christian 13: Quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio threw for four touchdowns — two to Charlie Gooding and one each to Alex Glynn and Evan Hiremath — as Country Day (3-1) defeated winless Tri-City Christian of Vista on Sept. 17.

Jaden Mangini had a 73-yard TD run and the Torreys’ defense caused two turnovers.

Country Day’s next game is at home against Crawford of San Diego (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Mater Dei 56, La Jolla High 18: Makai Smith accounted for 353 all-purpose yards for the La Jolla Vikings (2-3), including eight catches for 182 yards and two TDs on Sept. 17.

Backup QB Kevin Steel was 19 of 39 for 294 yards and two TDs and rushed for a score.

Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista improved to 3-0.

The Vikings next will host Christian of El Cajon (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆