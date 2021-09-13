High school football roundup: Bishop’s edges University City to win third straight; La Jolla drops to 2-2

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend:

Bishop’s 20, University City 18: The Knights won their third straight game in defeating previously unbeaten University City.

The Centurions (3-1) led 12-3 after the first quarter before Bishop’s (3-1) rallied to take the lead, 17-12. The Knights fell behind 18-17 in the fourth quarter before kicking a field goal in the final minute to win.

Next up for Bishop’s is a home game vs. Classical Academy of Escondido (0-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on the La Jolla High School field.

Del Norte 38, La Jolla High 15: La Jolla dropped to 2-2 as quarterback Jackson Stratton suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder and didn’t play in the second half. Stepping in for Stratton, Justin Scully rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries.

Del Norte of 4S Ranch (3-1) was led by Martin Hill with 29 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns, as well as QB Jack Schneider, who passed for 157 yards and two TDs.

La Jolla’s next game is at Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

La Jolla Country Day did not play. The Torreys (2-1) next will host Tri-City Christian of Vista (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆