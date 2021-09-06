High school football roundup: La Jolla High, Country Day and Bishop’s all win to go to 2-1

Here’s a look at how La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams fared over the weekend:

La Jolla High 28, Point Loma 21: Makai Smith had the go-ahead touchdown catch for La Jolla (2-1), scored a rushing TD and had an interception to thwart Point Loma’s last drive Sept. 3.

Sophomore Aaron Lee scored a rushing and a receiving TD for Point Loma (0-3).

Next up for La Jolla is a game at Del Norte (2-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

La Jolla Country Day 47, Army-Navy Academy 10: Quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio had three touchdown passes and two rushing TDs for La Jolla Country Day (2-1) on Sept. 3.

Jaden Mangini ran for two TDs and forced a fumble on defense. Alex Glynn intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble as the Torreys collected five turnovers. Army-Navy fell to 2-1.

Country Day next will host Tri-City Christian (currently 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

Bishop’s 32, Rancho Christian 19: Bishop’s improved to 2-1 by defeating the Eagles (1-2) on Sept. 4.

The Knights next will play a home game against University City (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, on the La Jolla High School field.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆