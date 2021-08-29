High school football roundup: Scripps Ranch edges La Jolla in epic battle; Country Day and Bishop’s win

Scripps Ranch and La Jolla high schools have established quite a football rivalry in recent years.

In 2018, Scripps went into victory formation to run out the clock with a 10-7 lead, but Vikings linebacker Max Smith stripped the ball from the quarterback, recovered the fumble, then scored a touchdown on the next play for a 13-10 La Jolla win.

The teams played in the 2019 Division III title game with La Jolla pulling off a 17-10 upset.

And on Aug. 27 at La Jolla’s Gene Edwards Stadium, the teams turned in another memorable performance, combining for more than 1,000 yards in total offense and 11 touchdown passes with Scripps Ranch (2-0) holding on for a 52-51 win over the Vikings (1-1).

La Jolla quarterback Jackson Stratton, who has committed to the University of Washington, completed 20 of 37 passes for 470 yards and seven TDs.

“That Stratton kid is amazing,” said Scripps Ranch coach Marlon Gardinera. “He has a laser arm. He extends plays like I’ve never seen. But our kid can play, too.

“Those two QBs will face each other again on Saturdays.”

Gardinera was referring to Scripps Ranch’s 6-foot-8 junior QB Jax Leatherwood, who completed 30 of 49 passes for 363 yards and four TDs. Jalen Shaw rushed for 147 yards and three TDs.

For La Jolla, Mason Peters had seven catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings’ next game is at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, against Point Loma (0-2).

Other local games

• La Jolla Country Day School (1-1) bounced back from a 41-33 opening-week loss to Temescal Canyon to beat Classical Academy (0-1), 43-7, on Aug. 27. The Torreys’ next game is at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, against Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad (2-0).

• The Bishop’s School of La Jolla (1-1) roared back from its season-opening 42-3 loss to La Jolla High to rout Maranatha Christian (0-2), 45-0, on Aug. 28. Next up for the Knights is a home game (on the La Jolla High School field) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, against Rancho Christian of Temecula (1-1).

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆