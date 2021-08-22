Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla High beats Bishop’s in Battle for Pearl Street, 42-3

La Jolla High quarterback Jackson Stratton looks for a receiver during the Vikings' 42-3 victory over Bishop's on Aug. 20.
1/10
La Jolla High School quarterback Jackson Stratton looks for a receiver during the Vikings’ 42-3 victory over The Bishop’s School on Aug. 20.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla's Colin Levinson slides into the end zone for a Vikings touchdown.
2/10
La Jolla’s Colin Levinson slides into the end zone for a Vikings touchdown.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla's Makai Smith (right) outruns The Bishop's School defense Aug. 20.
3/10
La Jolla’s Makai Smith (right) outruns The Bishop’s School defense Aug. 20.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Vikings Spence Carswell (22) and Mason Powers celebrate a touchdown against Bishop's.
4/10
La Jolla Vikings Spence Carswell (22) and Mason Powers celebrate a touchdown against Bishop’s.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's quarterback William Fierro works his way forward against La Jolla High.
5/10
Bishop’s quarterback William Fierro works his way forward against La Jolla High. 
Young Vikings fans cheer on La Jolla High School during its Aug. 20 Battle for Pearl Street against Bishop's.
6/10
Young Vikings fans cheer on La Jolla High School during its Aug. 20 Battle for Pearl Street against Bishop’s.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Vikings prepare to make a grand entrance for the second half of the Battle for Pearl Street against Bishop's.
7/10
The La Jolla Vikings prepare to make a grand entrance for the second half of the Battle for Pearl Street against Bishop’s.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Vikings charge onto the field while a cheerleader does flips.
8/10
The Vikings charge onto the field while a cheerleader does flips.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla's Makai Smith (in black) makes a tackle on defense against The Bishop's School.
9/10
La Jolla’s Makai Smith (in black) makes a tackle on defense against The Bishop’s School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's Knight Tayshawn Taylor runs into the La Jolla defense.
10/10
Bishop’s Knight Tayshawn Taylor runs into the La Jolla defense.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
It was an explosive night of football Aug. 20 when the La Jolla High School Vikings took on The Bishop’s School Knights in what is known as the Battle for Pearl Street. This year, the Battle went to the Vikings, 42-3.

The La Jolla rivals did not face each other in last season’s coronavirus-shortened football schedule, but the year before, the Battle for Pearl Street went to The Bishop’s School, 18-7. In the 2016 season, Bishop’s won, 49-0.

The game is so named because Pearl Street divides the two schools.

Less than two minutes into the first quarter at Gene Edwards Stadium on the La Jolla High campus, the Vikings scored their first touchdown.

The Vikings continued to make big plays, racing to a 35-0 first-half lead before Bishop’s was able to kick a field goal to get on the board, 35-3.

The Vikings went up 42-3 in the third quarter and cruised to bring home the “Pearl Street” trophy that looks like a street sign.

La Jolla (1-0) next plays Scripps Ranch at home Friday, Aug. 27. Bishop’s (0-1) plays Maranatha Christian at home (the La Jolla High School field) on Saturday, Aug. 28. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

