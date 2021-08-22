Photo gallery: La Jolla High beats Bishop’s in Battle for Pearl Street, 42-3

It was an explosive night of football Aug. 20 when the La Jolla High School Vikings took on The Bishop’s School Knights in what is known as the Battle for Pearl Street. This year, the Battle went to the Vikings, 42-3.

The La Jolla rivals did not face each other in last season’s coronavirus-shortened football schedule, but the year before, the Battle for Pearl Street went to The Bishop’s School, 18-7. In the 2016 season, Bishop’s won, 49-0.

The game is so named because Pearl Street divides the two schools.

Less than two minutes into the first quarter at Gene Edwards Stadium on the La Jolla High campus, the Vikings scored their first touchdown.

The Vikings continued to make big plays, racing to a 35-0 first-half lead before Bishop’s was able to kick a field goal to get on the board, 35-3.

The Vikings went up 42-3 in the third quarter and cruised to bring home the “Pearl Street” trophy that looks like a street sign.

La Jolla (1-0) next plays Scripps Ranch at home Friday, Aug. 27. Bishop’s (0-1) plays Maranatha Christian at home (the La Jolla High School field) on Saturday, Aug. 28. ◆