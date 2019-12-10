Kudos to girls cross-country teams at both Bishop’s and La Jolla High schools

PREP-SPORTS COMMENTARY:

La Jollans can be proud of both their high schools’ girls cross-country teams. Hats off to La Jolla High and The Bishop’s School for qualifying for the 2019 CIF State Championship in Fresno on Thanksgiving weekend. La Jolla High placed 19th of 25 teams in their division in the State Championships. The Bishop’s School placed 9th of 23 teams in their division, improving two places from last year’s team and tied the best finish by Bishop’s in the State Championships.

Senior captain Christie Linnard and sophomore Madeline Cramer led Bishop’s team. Cramer placed 16th in the State meet, running a personal best, and establishing a new Bishop’s record in the 5000-meter run.

The team consisted of Christie Linnard, Madeline Cramer, Alexandra Midler, Alex-Rose Molinar, Maya Krolik, Nancy Waldman and Maddison Cayer. Top to bottom, Bishop’s girls ran a personal best or highly competitive time. Coach Adam Weiner congratulated his team, stating “they ran their hearts out” on the tough Fresno course. La Jollans can be proud of all the runners from both teams in this grueling sport.