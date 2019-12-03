More than 90 runners braved heavy winds, cold and drizzle to compete in a San Diego Unified School District’s middle school cross-country meet Nov. 20, 2019 at Morley Field Sports Complex in Balboa Park, San Diego. Nine students from Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla ran their best against a tough field. Payton Smith took second place overall for eighth-grade girls and Ilya Davydov took second place overall for sixth-grade boys within the district. Officials agreed the meet was a great experience for everyone involved and are looking forward to the next middle-school track meet in May 2020.
La Jolla’s Muirlands cross-country team shows well at middle-school meet
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox