Prep Sports

La Jolla’s Muirlands cross-country team shows well at middle-school meet

Muirlands Middle School Cross Country 2019 A-webcrop-jpg.jpg
Students from Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla get ready for San Diego Unified School District’s middle school cross-country meet Nov. 20, 2019 at Morley Field Sports Complex in Balboa Park, San Diego. Pictured: Sienna Gustafson, Natalie Pong, Elena Tyvoll, Stella Hurley, Payton Smith and Shannon Cao.
(Courtesy Photo)
By Suzanne Serafin
Dec. 3, 2019
11:25 AM
More than 90 runners braved heavy winds, cold and drizzle to compete in a San Diego Unified School District’s middle school cross-country meet Nov. 20, 2019 at Morley Field Sports Complex in Balboa Park, San Diego. Nine students from Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla ran their best against a tough field. Payton Smith took second place overall for eighth-grade girls and Ilya Davydov took second place overall for sixth-grade boys within the district. Officials agreed the meet was a great experience for everyone involved and are looking forward to the next middle-school track meet in May 2020.

Muirlands Middle School Cross Country 2019 Collage-jpg.jpg
Students from Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla get ready for San Diego Unified School District’s middle school cross-country meet Nov. 20, 2019 at Morley Field Sports Complex in Balboa Park, San Diego. LEFT: Anthony Scheder. RIGHT: Wyatt Griffis and Ilya Davydov.
(Courtesy Photos)

Suzanne Serafin
Support local journalism
