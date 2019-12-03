Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
La Jolla High School cross-country team competes for CIF state title

La Jolla High School’s girls varsity cross-country team gets ready to compete at the 2019 CIF state championships, held at Woodland Park in Fresno. Pictured: Emma Valenzuela, Katie Frost, Hannah Nightingale, head coach Mandy Benham, Sarah Swendsen, coach Adam Kittlaus, Natalie Courtney, Scarlett Slagter and Monica O’Brien Saez
La Jolla High School’s varsity girls cross-country team competed for the win in the 2019 California CIF state championship Nov. 30 at Woodland Park in Fresno. Head coach Mandy Benham said the first team is the first to qualify for the state championship meet since 2008. The girls competed in the division for race and came in 19th out of 25 teams. Sophmore Emma Valenzuela said: “It was a great experience to be part of the state meet and it was exciting to see some of the fastest runners in California!”

