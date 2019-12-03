La Jolla High School cross-country team competes for CIF state title

La Jolla High School’s varsity girls cross-country team competed for the win in the 2019 California CIF state championship Nov. 30 at Woodland Park in Fresno. Head coach Mandy Benham said the first team is the first to qualify for the state championship meet since 2008. The girls competed in the division for race and came in 19th out of 25 teams. Sophmore Emma Valenzuela said: “It was a great experience to be part of the state meet and it was exciting to see some of the fastest runners in California!”