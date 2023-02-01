Love yourself, love your legs!

Heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates, red heart wreaths and red roses remind us that February is a month focused on expressing love to others. But remember to show yourself some love too.

If you suffer from varicose veins, give your circulatory and venous systems some extra attention this month.

Meditation and yoga

Meditation slows the mind and relaxes the body by connecting the conscious mind to the circulatory system and the heart. Slowing your breathing increases blood flow and improves circulation. Start simple and practice meditation for a few minutes every day and build up to longer periods of sustained focus and breathing.

Yoga also calms the mind and body. This low-impact cardio activity is good for your heart. As your muscles move, blood pumps through your body, allowing the oxygen in your blood to increase. As a result, your blood pressure decreases, and the stress hormone cortisol drops.

Eat a fiber-rich diet

Filling up on fiber-rich foods offers many health benefits, such as improved cholesterol levels and the prevention of plaque build-up in the arteries.

Another benefit of fiber is that it helps to optimize bowel function to minimize constipation which can aggravate varicose veins. It aids in feeling fuller, contributing to weight loss and maintaining your weight.

Dried apricots, roasted walnuts, fresh peaches and polenta are great choices for adding fiber to your daily diet. Pay attention to filling your plate with plenty of fresh vegetables, choosing whole grains and snacking on fresh vegetables and fruit too.

Drink up

Drinking water and staying hydrated is key to good overall health. For those with varicose veins, it is important to drink plenty of water to dilute your blood and prevent clotting. Aim for eight glasses of water a day.

Keep sugary sodas and alcoholic drinks to a minimum to boost your vein health. As a result, you will feel healthier, mentally sharper and more energetic.

Make time for daily movement

A sedentary lifestyle does not support overall vein health. Even low-impact activities like walking and swimming can greatly improve blood circulation and strengthen your veins.

Visit your vein specialist

Varicose veins do not go away on their own. If you are experiencing cramps or pain in your legs from varicose veins or showing other signs of vein disease, it might be time to visit a vein specialist.

