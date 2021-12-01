The greatest gift: taking care of yourself

December is filled with many physical demands and a lot of stress revolving around holiday festivities. If you suffer from varicose veins, the extra time spent on your feet shopping, cooking and hosting increases the leg pain and heaviness that often accompanies this condition.

Although this time of year is about giving to others, there is no better time to care for yourself than the holiday season. What can you do to be kind to yourself during this busy time of the year?

A healthy diet

A diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein benefits everyone, but a healthy diet is especially important for anyone who suffers from varicose veins.

Yes, you can eat holiday treats. Just be sure to watch portions (an extra-large cookie counts for more than one serving), and be mindful of the amount of sugar, salt and fat that each item contains. Salt, sugar and carbohydrates all cause the body to retain water.

Drink adequate amounts of water, because drinking enough water is key to maintaining healthy veins.

A regular exercise routine

The holiday season is no time to take a break from your regular exercise routine. Exercise is good for the body and the mind. Exercise reduces stress, which is hard on the venous system. Walking is an excellent all-purpose exercise. It’s as easy as putting on a pair of walking shoes and heading outside. Walking strengthens calves muscles and gets your blood pumping from head to toe.

Be thankful

Studies show that living a life filled with gratitude reduces stress. Many people have discovered that keeping a gratitude journal is one of the best ways to stay focused on what is good in life. Journaling just three positive items each day in a gratitude journal rewires your brain to focus on the happy moments and supportive thoughts. This act helps to lower the stress hormone cortisol in your body while also boosting your body’s immunity and increases longevity.

Consider the ultimate gift: vein treatment

You deserve to take care of yourself, and what better way for someone with varicose veins to feel and look better than to seek treatment? Today’s treatments for varicose veins are excellent. There are no scars, no cutting, and recovery time is quick. This year, add yourself to the gift list so you can return to a life where you can wear shorts and skirts comfortably and confidently, and so that your legs feel healthy and pain free.

