It’s the perfect time of the year to treat varicose veins

Have you been holding off on treating your varicose veins? If so, now is the time to consider treatment, because the cool weather months are the perfect time to address this health issue.

Comfort is one of the top reasons my patients plan their treatment during the fall and winter months. One reason for this is that the period before and after treatment includes wearing compression stockings. These stockings are not particularly comfortable, especially in the warmer months.

Compression stockings are made to fit snugly around the legs to lessen the pain and swelling associated with varicose veins and their treatment. Before venous treatment begins, a patient might be instructed to wear medical grade compression stockings for a period of time as part of a conservative treatment plan. Then, after treatment, compression stockings are worn for up to a month to reduce pain, bruising or swelling.

The sturdy, slightly thick fabric of the socks and hose can be on the warmer side. Anyone who lives in a warmer climate appreciates the cooler air temperatures for wearing these stockings.

The financial benefits of planning treatment at the end of the year can be attractive for some. If there is money in your Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA), this is the time to use those funds. Remember, unused FSA dollars are lost at the end of the calendar year.

Because there can be skin discoloration, bruising and swelling from the treatment, patients sometimes prefer to initiate treatment now so they can show off their legs in the warmer weather. It can take up to another 3 to 6 months for the swelling to resolve completely.

Another positive note for choosing the cooler months for treatment is that the fall and winter style clothing hides varicose veins, the areas being treated and compression stockings, which can be a relief for some.

Other points to consider are:

More than one treatment session might be needed for optimal results.

Exercising and activities might be limited during the recovery period. Strenuous activity can result in the treated veins reopening. People tend to stay indoors a little more often and for longer periods, and this will give your legs more time to rest and heal.

UV rays from the sun can cause varicose veins as well as slow the recovery process after treatment. During the post-operative period, it is best to avoid UV rays for 3 to 4 weeks, because sunlight can cause skin discoloration in your healing legs.

There is less pressure for you to wear clothes that expose your legs.

To learn more about how San Diego Vein Institute can treat your varicose veins during the cooler months, call (760) 944-9263 or visit www.sdveininstitute.com. San Diego Vein Institute is located at 336 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite 130, Encinitas, CA 92024.