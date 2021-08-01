Farmers market finds for vein health

From San Diego’s coast to the inland communities, fresh fruits and vegetables are plentiful this time of year at local farmers markets. Not only is a trip to the farmers market fun, but a wide variety of healthy choices that support vein health are available.

Avocado

This healthy fruit is high in vitamin E, which aids in preventing your blood platelets from sticking together.

Fortunately, avocados are inexpensive and easy to find in Southern California. Use smashed avocado to replace butter on toast or in lieu of mayonnaise on your sandwich at lunchtime.

Tomatoes and Watermelon

Watermelon and tomatoes are high in lycopene, a naturally occurring antioxidant that gives certain foods a reddish color. Lycopene is known to improve circulation and reduce the risk of developing numerous health conditions.

Try a slice of chilled watermelon with a squeeze of fresh lime and a sprinkle of chopped mint, all of which can be found at local summer farmers markets.

Oranges

Citrus grows abundantly throughout the region. Oranges and other citrus fruits contain high amounts of vitamin C. As natural blood thinners, citrus is believed to strengthen capillary walls and prevent plaque build-up.

Berries

Berries are high in vitamin C, which promotes building strong veins and improves circulation.

A deliciously healthy way to start the day is a bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh berries. Seek out ripe strawberries, blueberries or blackberries and layer them with cooked oatmeal. There is no need for added sugar. Toss a few walnuts in your bowl for a protein-packed, fiber-rich breakfast that will sustain you through lunch.

As a bonus, oatmeal provides much needed fiber that promotes regularity. Straining in the bathroom can damage the veins in your legs that are in your groin and abdomen.

Bell peppers

Like berries, Bell peppers are high in vitamin C. Peppers also have collagen and elastin, which are essential to vein health. Eat peppers to help strengthen and tone your venous system.

Flowers

Just having fresh flowers in a room can be soothing for many people. Reducing stress is good for your cardiovascular and venous systems. Beautiful bouquets of bright flowers often are available at farmer’s market, and the flowers generally are low in cost, too.

