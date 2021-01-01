Time for new legs - and better health - in the new year

A new year often brings inspired goals for improved health and wellness, and this year no exception.

Now more than ever it is important to optimize your vein health and reduce the appearance of unsightly varicose veins. San Diego Vein Institute is encouraging patients to take care of their bodies and not put off vein treatments. Not only are in-office visits completely safe, but the ongoing pandemic has taught us all that a healthy body is vital to fighting illness.

There is no better time of year than the winter months for venous treatment because we San Diegans pull out our long jeans and leggings during these cooler, wetter winter months. During treatment and recovery, wearing longer pants protects the legs from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which should be avoided. Some varicose vein sufferers are self-conscious about their legs, and long garments hide the legs as they heal, too.

Snug fitting compression socks frequently need to be worn pre- and post-treatment to minimize pain and swelling, because they help the blood to flow more evenly. These garments are more comfortable when the air temp is chilly.

Optimizing health is the primary reason sufferers seek treatment. If left untreated, these ropy, purplish varicose veins and thin, weblike spider veins can cause various health concerns, including:

Bleeding: Untreated varicose veins can bleed and sometimes burst.

Leg dermatitis: This skin condition can lead to redness, swelling and blistering. Dermatitis caused by untreated varicose veins can be particularly hard to treat because the source of the dermatitis is ongoing.

Leg pain: A feeling of heaviness or achiness in the legs or swelling and burning in the lower legs are common symptoms from varicose veins. These symptoms can be noticeable after moving around a lot or during periods of prolonged standing. Discoloration and itching, especially near the ankles, is another symptom.

Skin ulcers: Open sores can form on legs and ankles. These are called venous skin ulcers.

Superficial thrombophlebitis: Superficial thrombophlebitis occurs when blood clots have formed in smaller leg veins, which can be painful.

Ready to resolve to have fabulous legs by summer? San Diego Vein Institute gives varicose vein sufferers a feeling of confidence about how their legs look and feel.

