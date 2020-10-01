Fall: perfect season for treating varicose veins

Chilly mornings and shorter days are signs that fall has arrived in Southern California. For those suffering from varicose veins, autumn is the perfect time to seek treatment – and for many reasons.

Some research studies have shown that the treatment for varicose veins can be more painful in extremely hot weather – or very cold temps, which fortunately is not an issue in San Diego. Also, the best results for vein treatment can require more than one session. Healing can take several weeks, depending on the severity of the disease being treated. In fact, even spider vein treatments can require up to 90 days to heal completely.

What are some other reasons that fall is a great time of year to treat varicose veins?

Comfort

Many insurance companies require a conservative treatment protocol, such as wearing compression hose for a specific period before they will cover other procedures.

Compression socks are a common low-cost treatment for varicose veins. These snug-fitting socks promote blood flow and diminish the pain and swelling associated with varicose veins. Compression socks lower the chances of blood clotting and other blood circulation problems, too.

Cooler weather allows us to wear long pants and skirts, which covers our legs and hides the necessity of wearing compression socks before and after varicose vein treatment. And, compression socks are more comfortable to wear in cooler temperatures.

Coverage

When treatment begins during the fall months, it is possible to maximize the portion that the insurance company will pay toward the procedures. Typically, insurance coverage begins in January. For many Americans, their insurance deductible has been met – or is close to being met – by this time of the year. The result is that your out-of-pocket costs will be less.

We gladly accept flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA) before they expire at the end of the year.

Collagen

During the fall season, ultraviolet (UV) rays begin to drop. It is advisable to protect your legs from UV rays before and after treatment. During pre- and post-treatment periods, heat and UV rays should be avoided. Heat causes veins to dilate, which may cause blood to pool in dysfunctional veins. UV rays can break down the collagen in the layers of the skin, and the skin can lose elasticity and the vein walls can become weakened.

Care for yourself before the holiday craze

Shopping, standing in the kitchen for long periods and dealing with the extra work of the holiday season stresses the venous system. If you choose venous treatment in the fall season, your recovery period will be over in time for you to enjoy fully the holiday season.

Do you feel fatigued or pressure on the legs after a long day? Do your legs or ankles swell when you stand on the feet for long periods? San Diego Vein Institute specializes in treating venous concerns and optimizing venous health with a goal of helping its patients keep their legs looking healthy and attractive.

