The need for water in vein health

San Diego Vein Institute specializes in treating venous concerns and optimizing venous health with a goal of helping its patients keep their legs looking healthy and attractive. San Diego Vein Institute is located at 336 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite 130, Encinitas, CA 92024. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (760) 944-9263 or visit www.sdveininstitute.com.

Staying properly hydrated is essential to good health, especially vein health. Hydration promotes healthy skin, strong kidney function and joint flexibility. Water lubricates and cushions our joints and aids in regulating our body temperature and blood pressure.

Most of all, when it comes to vein health, drinking enough water supports vein health and can aid in preventing varicose veins.

Drinking enough water improves blood flow and strengthens the muscles that support your veins, both of which are important for those who suffer from varicose veins. When you are properly hydrated your blood tends to be thinner. Thinner blood is easier to circulate and is less likely to clot, reducing the possibility of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Strong muscles support veins and circulatory system. The veins weaken and sometimes collapse if the muscles are not strong enough to provide support to the veins when faced with high pressure, leading to vein disease.

How much water is enough?

In general, the average person should drink 8 ounces of water every two hours to stay hydrated.

However, just as every person’s body is different, so is the amount of water they need. A 200-pound man who runs 5 miles three days a week likely needs more water than 120-pound woman who is less active.

Consider the following when determining how much water is the “right amount”:

Height and weight

Activity level

Where you live

An important consideration is to watch those foods and drinks that dehydrate the body. Many of my patients recognize that too much salt or sodium in the diet results in water retention, however, many people do not realize that sugar has the same effect on our bodies.

Another way to hydrate is through the foods you eat. Some fruits and vegetables contain very high amounts of water. For example, one cup of cantaloupe (90 percent water) is equivalent to one-half cup of water. Watermelon, strawberries, peaches, and oranges contain high amounts of water. As for vegetables, try snacking on strips of cucumbers, celery, zucchini, or green/red peppers – all of which rank high in water content.

When possible, eat fresh fruits and vegetables in their natural state. Try tomatoes without reaching for the salt shaker or whole berries without a sprinkle of sugar.

Because not everyone likes drinking plain water, I suggest sipping on cold or hot plain tea (especially Black and green), adding a slice of citrus or cucumber to a cold glass of water, or drinking a low-sugar smoothie that incorporates both fruit and vegetables.

Encourage yourself to drink water by keeping a full bottle of water with you during the day, especially at work.

