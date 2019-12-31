Start off the new decade right!

This year we not only are ringing in a new year but also a new decade. As you look back on the past 10 years, what changes have you experienced in your life? Looking forward, what lifestyle improvements are you committed to over the next decade?

If you have been diagnosed with varicose veins – or are dealing with symptoms caused by varicose veins – 2020 just might be your year to treat them medically. As a doctor I know from experience that when the necessary steps are taken to diagnose and treat varicose veins properly, the quality of my patients’ lives improve.

More people than you might think have varicose veins. In fact, about half of all adults live with varicose veins or spider veins.

Advertisement

Spider veins, which are thin superficial veins located in the outer layer of skin between the dermis and epidermis, are the most common type of visible vein. These blue or purple tinted veins generally appear as a web-like cluster.

Varicose veins are deeper in the body and can be ropelike and bulge. Often, people who have varicose veins have spider veins, also.

The reasons why varicose veins and spider veins develop varies, but some of the most common causes are heredity (genetics), being overweight, pregnancy and standing on your feet for long periods of time. Sitting for a long time without moving around contributes to the development of varicose veins, too.



Advertisement

When is it time to see a doctor?

Often, I am asked when it is time to see a vein specialist. If you answer yes to any of the following questions related to varicose veins, call your specialist at San Diego Vein Institute or your trusted doctor for an evaluation and to discuss your options.

· Is one of more of your varicose veins swollen, red, very tender or warm to the touch?

· Have you developed sores or a rash on the leg or near the ankle?

· Is the skin of your calf and/or your ankle appear to be thickened or has it changed color?

· Do you have a varicose vein that is bleeding?

Advertisement

· Are your varicose veins keeping you from doing what you like to do or affecting your daily activities?

· Do you have any pain associated with your varicose veins?

· Do you refuse to wear shorts or skirts because of how your legs look?

Only a doctor who specializes in vein treatments can treat varicose veins effectively.

San Diego Vein Institute specializes in treating venous concerns and optimizing venous health with a goal of helping its patients keep their legs looking healthy and attractive. San Diego Vein Institute is located at 336 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite 130, Encinitas, CA 92024. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (760) 944-9263 or visit www.sdveininstitute.com.

